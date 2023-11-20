PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Person shot, killed after car break-in confrontation at Charlotte hotel

The incident happened along West Arrowood Road near Green Ridge Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte on Monday morning.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the WaterWalk hotel on West Arrowood Road, just off I-77.

Police said the shooting happened after a car break-in confrontation. Officers said multiple vehicles had been broken into at the hotel.

CMPD said they are not looking for any suspects in relation to the case and there is no threat to the public.

Investigators are working to gather interviews and evidence.

“There’s no amount of this type of incident that’s acceptable,” CMPD Major Ryan Butler said at the scene. “This is not the outcome we want because this is not the situation that we want, particularly as we’re heading into the holiday season.”

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

