Police investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
The incident happened along West Arrowood Road near Green Ridge Drive.
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte on Monday morning.
The incident happened in the parking lot of the WaterWalk hotel on West Arrowood Road, just off I-77.
It is unclear how many people were killed or how they died.
This is a developing story.
Related: CMPD: Man killed at southeast Charlotte apartment complex
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.