PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

The incident happened along West Arrowood Road near Green Ridge Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte on Monday morning.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the WaterWalk hotel on West Arrowood Road, just off I-77.

It is unclear how many people were killed or how they died.

This is a developing story.

Related: CMPD: Man killed at southeast Charlotte apartment complex

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To visit Hart Square Village is like stepping back in time.
Largest log cabin museum in the U.S. found in NC
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor to leave by end of school year as pressure mounts
Traffic was backed up after a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near Interstate 485 closed...
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-85 N near I-485 in Mecklenburg Co.
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
CREDIT: NC Department of Insurance - Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey appointed Brian...
NC chief fire marshal fired, re-hired in political battle

Latest News

I-85 crash at Beatties Ford Road
Crash closes multiple lanes on I-85 in north Charlotte
WBTV asks shoppers at Giant Penny Grocery Store whether Thanksgiving essentials are cheaper or...
Thanksgiving costs down thanks to turkey
A drop in avian flu cases brings down the cost of turkey, Thanksgiving and the impact to your...
Thanksgiving costs down thanks to turkey
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam...
Young throws another pick-6, loses fumble as Cowboys rout Panthers