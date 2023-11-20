Police investigating after woman shot in Salisbury
Shooting happened at apartment complex off Brenner Avenue
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is recovering after being shot in Salisbury on Saturday, according to police.
The shooting was reported at the Brenner Crossing apartments off Brenner Avenue on Saturday at approximately 5:40 p.m.
Police said the victim is a 33-year-old woman. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were described as not life threatening.
No additional information has been released.
