PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police investigating after man shot in Salisbury

Shooting happened at apartment complex off Brenner Avenue
The victim, a 33-year-old woman, is recovering, according to police.
The victim, a 33-year-old woman, is recovering, according to police.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is recovering after being shot in Salisbury on Saturday, according to police.

The shooting was reported at the Brenner Crossing apartments off Brenner Avenue on Saturday at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Police said the victim is a 33-year-old man. The victim arrived at the hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To visit Hart Square Village is like stepping back in time.
Largest log cabin museum in the U.S. found in NC
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor to leave by end of school year as pressure mounts
Traffic was backed up after a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near Interstate 485 closed...
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-85 N near I-485 in Mecklenburg Co.
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
CREDIT: NC Department of Insurance - Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey appointed Brian...
NC chief fire marshal fired, re-hired in political battle

Latest News

A crash involving several vehicles closed I-85 North on Monday morning.
I-85 reopened after crash closes multiple lanes in north Charlotte
The Welcome Reception program will be led by guest speaker Monica T. Davis, the founder and...
Rowan Public Library to host welcome reception for We Built This Exhibit Nov 30
I-77 South will be closed at the Gilead Road exit for three overnight periods this week.
Troopers warning drivers about construction zone crashes ahead of Thanksgiving travel
Deputies say there have been two incidents involving animals being shot.
Animal cruelty investigation underway after horse and cow shot