Photos: Harrisburg home deemed unlivable after fire

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire significantly damaged a home in Cabarrus County Monday afternoon, according to the Harrisburg Fire Department.

No serious injuries were reported; however, officials say the homeowner was treated on the scene.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Burnage Hall Road near Rocky River Road.

Officials advised 32 firefighters responded to the scene and said the home was unable to be lived in.

It was a two-story home; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

