Photos: Harrisburg home deemed unlivable after fire
The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Burnage Hall Road near Rocky River Road.
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire significantly damaged a home in Cabarrus County Monday afternoon, according to the Harrisburg Fire Department.
No serious injuries were reported; however, officials say the homeowner was treated on the scene.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Burnage Hall Road near Rocky River Road.
Officials advised 32 firefighters responded to the scene and said the home was unable to be lived in.
It was a two-story home; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.