Medic: 2 seriously hurt in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte early Monday morning.

The shooting happened on Mayfair Avenue, just off Seymour Drive and Old Steele Creek Road shortly after midnight.

Medic said both people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

