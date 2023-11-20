PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: 2 seriously hurt in west Charlotte shooting

The shooting happened on Mayfair Avenue early Monday morning.
Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were shot on Mayfair Avenue.
Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were shot on Mayfair Avenue.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte early Monday morning.

The shooting happened on Mayfair Avenue, just off Seymour Drive and Old Steele Creek Road shortly after midnight.

Medic said both people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

