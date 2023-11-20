SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - As Thanksgiving approaches, Livingstone College spread holiday cheer on Monday by hosting its Annual Thanksgiving Turkey and Vegetable giveaway event.

Dr. Anthony Davis and the First Family used the occasion to thank every member of Livingstone College faculty, staff, and insularity services with a Thanksgiving turkey and fresh vegetable giveaway.

“We’re just so thankful to be given this great opportunity to serve. I always say if service is beneath you then leadership is beyond you,” said Dr. Davis. “We serve the community and I serve the population and that includes my faculty and staff.”

This event follows last year’s giveaway event, where over 200 turkey and vegetable boxes were distributed to the college campus community.

It’s also a celebration of recent successes on campus, including an anonymous gift of $1 million, the largest non-alumni given gift in school history. Dr. Davis says this is a way to say thanks and to acknowledge the work done across campus at every level.

“It’s been great and that’s why we’re just so thankful to have a group of professionals to rally behind. A mission, a vision, it’s just been phenomenal,” Dr. Davis added.

