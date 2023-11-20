PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Livingstone College hosts turkey and vegetable giveaway

More than 200 turkeys and gift boxes given to everyone on staff by President Davis and family
Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis helped with the distribution of more than...
Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis helped with the distribution of more than 200 turkeys and gift boxes that he and his family purchased for Livingstone staff.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - As Thanksgiving approaches, Livingstone College spread holiday cheer on Monday by hosting its Annual Thanksgiving Turkey and Vegetable giveaway event.

Dr. Anthony Davis and the First Family used the occasion to thank every member of Livingstone College faculty, staff, and insularity services with a Thanksgiving turkey and fresh vegetable giveaway.

“We’re just so thankful to be given this great opportunity to serve.  I always say if service is beneath you then leadership is beyond you,” said Dr. Davis. “We serve the community and I serve the population and that includes my faculty and staff.”

This event follows last year’s giveaway event, where over 200 turkey and vegetable boxes were distributed to the college campus community.

It’s also a celebration of recent successes on campus, including an anonymous gift of $1 million, the largest non-alumni given gift in school history.  Dr. Davis says this is a way to say thanks and to acknowledge the work done across campus at every level.

“It’s been great and that’s why we’re just so thankful to have a group of professionals to rally behind.  A mission, a vision, it’s just been phenomenal,” Dr. Davis added.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To visit Hart Square Village is like stepping back in time.
Largest log cabin museum in the U.S. found in NC
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor to leave by end of school year as pressure mounts
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Traffic was backed up after a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near Interstate 485 closed...
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-85 N near I-485 in Mecklenburg Co.
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Latest News

2 Charlotte men charged in high-end auto theft worth over $900K in S.C.
This Angel Tree is located inside South Main Book Company in downtown Salisbury.
Progress made but more help needed in Salvation Army Angel Tree campaign
Cornelius Police Chief David Baucom and his detectives have been working hard to find Madalina...
Cornelius police chief speaks about anniversary of Madalina Cojocari disappearance, ongoing investigation
The overdose death happened on March 6, 2022.
Iredell Sheriff: Man charged in 2022 fentanyl death case