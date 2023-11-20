PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Iredell Sheriff: Man charged in 2022 fentanyl death case

Timothy Wing, 32, was placed under a $250,000 secured bond.
The overdose death happened on March 6, 2022.
The overdose death happened on March 6, 2022.(Courtesy: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested concerning a 2022 fentanyl case that led to the death of an individual, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Wing, 32, was placed under a $250,000 secured bond and charged with the following:

  • Felony Overdose Death by Distribution
  • Death by Distribution (qualified for an enhancement due to past criminal history)

Deputies say they responded to a possible narcotics overdose on March 6, 2022, along Summertree Drive near Rainwood Drive.

Upon arrival, officials determined the victim was deceased. Toxicology results recently returned to the sheriff’s office (due to extended wait time) indicated the death was due to a fentanyl overdose.

On Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, Wing was apprehended after an investigation revealed he was the suspect who provided the victim with fentanyl before his death.

