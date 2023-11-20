I-485 Outer in northwest Charlotte closes due to crash

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I-485 Outer in northwest Charlotte closed due to a crash Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The collision happened around 3:00 p.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 12.4 near Moores Chapel Road.

Officials advised the roadway was completely shut down before Exit 12 and expected major traffic delays.

Travelers are urged to seek an alternate route as NCDOT expects I-485 to reopen around 4 p.m.

