PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Highway Patrol warning drivers about construction zone crashes ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Record travel is expected in the United States this Thanksgiving.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As millions of people get ready to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to take it slow, buckle up and don’t drive impaired or distracted.

Most road construction will be suspended over the long holiday weekend, but those areas are still problem spots for crashes.

One of those areas is along I-85 between Statesville Road and Sugar Creek, a stretch that has been under construction for months. A crash there in August sent three people to the hospital. One of the vehicles involved belonged to a construction crew.

Another crash in along Highway 150 in Catawba County in July killed a worker who was moving traffic cones and injured his co-worker.

Despite the two incidents, Highway Patrol said construction zone crashes involving deaths are down this year. Statewide in 2022, there were 32. So far this year, there have been 28 deaths.

Troopers said that while many construction sites will shut down this week, drivers should still take note of slower speed limits and be aware of heavy equipment still on site. If there is a crash, drivers are advised to move over and make room for first responders.

Related: NCDOT announces plans for $300+ million road-widening project along Highway 73

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To visit Hart Square Village is like stepping back in time.
Largest log cabin museum in the U.S. found in NC
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor to leave by end of school year as pressure mounts
Traffic was backed up after a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near Interstate 485 closed...
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-85 N near I-485 in Mecklenburg Co.
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
CREDIT: NC Department of Insurance - Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey appointed Brian...
NC chief fire marshal fired, re-hired in political battle

Latest News

I-85 crash at Beatties Ford Road
I-85 reopened after crash closes multiple lanes in north Charlotte
A person was hurt after a crash in the area of I-485 and Gum Branch Road early Sunday morning.
PHOTOS: 1 hurt after car appears to go down interstate embankment in northwest Charlotte
A person was hurt after a crash in the area of I-485 and Gum Branch Road early Sunday morning.
1 hurt after car appears to go down interstate embankment in northwest Charlotte
Traffic was backed up after a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near Interstate 485 closed...
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-85 N near I-485 in Mecklenburg Co.
The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. Friday, according to troopers.
Troopers: Woman dies in 2-vehicle Lincoln Co. crash