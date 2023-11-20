Gardner-Webb will play Mercer in the 1st round of the FCS playoffs

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - Gardner-Webb will play Mercer in the first round of the FCS playoffs next Saturday down in Macon, GA. It’s the 2nd straight season the Runnin’ Bulldogs have made it to the postseason.

Last year, they won in the first round at Eastern Kentucky 52-41 so they will not be intimidated about going on the road to face the Bears.

GW clinched their 2nd straight playoff berth by beating Charleston Southern this past Saturday 34-10 to claim the Big South/OVC conference title. It is their second straight league title and something this program hasn’t done since 2002 and 2003.

Playoff experience will be on the side of GW as Mercer will be making their first ever appearance in the FCS playoffs.

The Bears went 8-3 in the regular season and ride a 4 game winning streak into the postseason.

The winner of Saturday’s game will take on #1 seed South Dakota State on December 2nd.

