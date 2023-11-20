PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Flowers Flooring sued by NC attorney general for ‘unlawful practices’

Flowers Flooring has been sued by the state attorney general.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – An area flooring company has been sued by the state attorney general for allegedly defrauding customers.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced the lawsuit against Flowers Flooring was filed Monday. He alleges in the suit the company accepted payment for materials that were never delivered or floor installations that were not started or completed.

“The primary excuse Defendant used to explain the delay in installation was that the company’s suppliers did not have the materials selected by consumers in stock,” the lawsuit states. “Upon information and belief, these excuses were false, as Defendant would use this excuse with many consumers. In at least one instance, Defendant used this excuse with one consumer who was able to source the materials they desired independently and quickly through another flooring company.”

The Department of Justice has received more than 80 complaints against Flowers Flooring for the alleged unlawful practices, Stein announced.

Complaints against Flowers Flooring
77 complaints against Flowers Flooring filed to N.C. Attorney General’s Office
Customers say Flowers Flooring owes them thousands of dollars for uncompleted jobs

According to the lawsuit, the deception began in February and continued until mid-August, when the business shut down its website, closed its storefronts and ceased communications with customers.

Flowers Flooring had locations in Cornelius and Winston-Salem.

“Defendant actively solicited consumers and accepted deposits from consumers until the weeks before it suspended operations,” court documents state. “Upon information and belief, Defendant did so fully aware that it would be unable to fill the orders, with no intention of providing products or refunds to consumers and with the deliberate design of deceiving consumers by taking their money for a non-deliverable product.”

The attorney general said he is seeking restitution for consumers, civil penalties and other monetary penalties.

An attempt to reach the owner of Flowers Flooring was unsuccessful.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know has been treated unlawfully by Flowers Flooring can file a complaint online or by calling 877-5-NO-SCAM.

Flowers Flooring closes

