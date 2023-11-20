PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Firefighters: Suspect arrested after fire intentionally set at west Charlotte apartment

The fire was reported on Nobles Avenue on Sunday evening.
Charlotte Fire investigators determined a fire on Nobles Avenue was intentionally set on Sunday evening.(Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person has been arrested after an apartment fire in west Charlotte was determined to have been intentionally set on Sunday evening.

The fire was reported on Nobles Avenue, just off West Boulevard, shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in about 10 minutes. Nobody was hurt in the blaze, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

One person and their dog were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them.

The fire caused an estimated $13,000 in damage.

Officials did not release the name of the person arrested, nor their charges.

Also Read: State Fire Marshal investigating number of firefighters at Stanley Fire Department

Watch continuous news coverage here:

