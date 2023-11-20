Firefighters: Suspect arrested after fire intentionally set at west Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person has been arrested after an apartment fire in west Charlotte was determined to have been intentionally set on Sunday evening.

The fire was reported on Nobles Avenue, just off West Boulevard, shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in about 10 minutes. Nobody was hurt in the blaze, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

One person and their dog were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them.

The fire caused an estimated $13,000 in damage.

Officials did not release the name of the person arrested, nor their charges.

