Family displaced after house fire in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family of four was displaced by a house fire in Rowan County on Saturday.

The fire was reported in the 500 block of Coley Road just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire officials said that the fire started on a grill on the back patio. The fire engulfed the patio, causing extensive damage, according to the official.

No injuries were reported.

A friend created this GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses.

