Family displaced after house fire in Rowan County

Most of the damage was in the back, but officials sad there is extensive smoke damage inside...
Most of the damage was in the back, but officials sad there is extensive smoke damage inside the house.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family of four was displaced by a house fire in Rowan County on Saturday.

The fire was reported in the 500 block of Coley Road just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire officials said that the fire started on a grill on the back patio. The fire engulfed the patio, causing extensive damage, according to the official.

No injuries were reported.

A friend created this GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses.

