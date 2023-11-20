Family displaced after house fire in Rowan County
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family of four was displaced by a house fire in Rowan County on Saturday.
The fire was reported in the 500 block of Coley Road just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Fire officials said that the fire started on a grill on the back patio. The fire engulfed the patio, causing extensive damage, according to the official.
No injuries were reported.
A friend created this GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses.
