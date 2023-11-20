PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies: Man shot and killed at makeshift gun range in Iredell County

The shooting happened along a power line right-of-way near Nance Farm Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed at a makeshift gun range in Iredell County over the weekend, deputies said.

The shooting happened along a power line right-of-way near Nance Farm Road in Mooresville on Saturday, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said that once at the scene, they found 46-year-old David Shane Nance with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Investigators began interviewing family members and nearby residents and determined that Nance and the person who shot him knew each other.

The sheriff said the person who fired the shot was also the person who called 911. He said that person is also cooperating with investigators.

Officials said the case is still under investigation and evidence is being analyzed.

