Crash closes multiple lanes on I-85 in north Charlotte
The crash happened near the Beatties Ford Road exit.
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash on I-85 has closed multiple lanes in north Charlotte early Monday morning.
The crash happened on the northbound side near Exit 38 to Beatties Ford Road around 3 a.m.
The road had initially been completely blocked, but two of the lanes have since been opened, leaving two still closed.
Several vehicles appeared to have been involved, including a truck.
Medic said two people were hurt in the incident. It is unclear what led up to the crash.
The roadway is expected to completely reopen around 7 a.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT).
