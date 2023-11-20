PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash closes multiple lanes on I-85 in north Charlotte

The crash happened near the Beatties Ford Road exit.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash on I-85 has closed multiple lanes in north Charlotte early Monday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side near Exit 38 to Beatties Ford Road around 3 a.m.

The road had initially been completely blocked, but two of the lanes have since been opened, leaving two still closed.

Several vehicles appeared to have been involved, including a truck.

Medic said two people were hurt in the incident. It is unclear what led up to the crash.

The roadway is expected to completely reopen around 7 a.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

