2 Charlotte men charged in high-end auto theft worth over $900K in S.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Charlotte men have been charged in numerous high-end auto theft from multiple businesses in South Carolina according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Aaron Hall, 31, made his initial court appearance in federal court on Monday, Nov. 20., announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Jacquarreus Clyburn, 26, was also charged for conspiring with Hall to transport, possess, and sell stolen vehicles in interstate commerce, and interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle, says the DOJ. Clyburn has also been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and made his initial court appearance last week.

The DOJ states that from December 2022 to April 2023, Hall and Clyburn were part of a conspiracy to steal high-end vehicles from multiple businesses located throughout South Carolina.

The indictment alleges that both men and other co-conspirators generally stole the luxury vehicles late at night or into the early morning hours, using wire cutters to cut open large portions of security fences surrounding the targeted businesses.

According to the indictment, Hall and Clyburn along with co-conspirators stole at least 20 vehicles made by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Land Rover. Also they stole highly desires Dodge Challengers and Chargers worth over $900K.

Hall and Clyburn and co-conspirators used different methods to avoid detection by law enforcement including using fake tags to transport the stolen vehicles, removing the stolen vehicles’ GPS navigation and tracking systems, listening to police radio transmissions, and fleeing from law enforcement to evade arrest, the indictment alleges.

The charge of conspiracy to transport, possess, and sell stolen vehicles in interstate commerce carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The charge of interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle each carry a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

