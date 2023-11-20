PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

2 Charlotte men charged in high-end auto theft worth over $900K in S.C.

The indictment alleges both men stole at least 20 vehicles worth over $900K.
(WGEM)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Charlotte men have been charged in numerous high-end auto theft from multiple businesses in South Carolina according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Aaron Hall, 31, made his initial court appearance in federal court on Monday, Nov. 20., announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Jacquarreus Clyburn, 26, was also charged for conspiring with Hall to transport, possess, and sell stolen vehicles in interstate commerce, and interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle, says the DOJ. Clyburn has also been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and made his initial court appearance last week.

The DOJ states that from December 2022 to April 2023, Hall and Clyburn were part of a conspiracy to steal high-end vehicles from multiple businesses located throughout South Carolina.

The indictment alleges that both men and other co-conspirators generally stole the luxury vehicles late at night or into the early morning hours, using wire cutters to cut open large portions of security fences surrounding the targeted businesses.

According to the indictment, Hall and Clyburn along with co-conspirators stole at least 20 vehicles made by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Land Rover. Also they stole highly desires Dodge Challengers and Chargers worth over $900K.

Hall and Clyburn and co-conspirators used different methods to avoid detection by law enforcement including using fake tags to transport the stolen vehicles, removing the stolen vehicles’ GPS navigation and tracking systems, listening to police radio transmissions, and fleeing from law enforcement to evade arrest, the indictment alleges.

The charge of conspiracy to transport, possess, and sell stolen vehicles in interstate commerce carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The charge of interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle each carry a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To visit Hart Square Village is like stepping back in time.
Largest log cabin museum in the U.S. found in NC
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor to leave by end of school year as pressure mounts
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Traffic was backed up after a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near Interstate 485 closed...
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-85 N near I-485 in Mecklenburg Co.
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Latest News

This Angel Tree is located inside South Main Book Company in downtown Salisbury.
Progress made but more help needed in Salvation Army Angel Tree campaign
Cornelius Police Chief David Baucom and his detectives have been working hard to find Madalina...
Cornelius police chief speaks about anniversary of Madalina Cojocari disappearance, ongoing investigation
Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis helped with the distribution of more than...
Livingstone College hosts turkey and vegetable giveaway
The overdose death happened on March 6, 2022.
Iredell Sheriff: Man charged in 2022 fentanyl death case