PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Young throws another pick-6, loses fumble as Cowboys rout Panthers

The Dallas Cowboys trounced the Carolina Panthers 33-10 on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)(Brian Westerholt | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - DaRon Bland tied an NFL record with his fourth pick-6 of the season, Dak Prescott threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns, and the Dallas Cowboys trounced the Carolina Panthers 33-10 Sunday for their fourth win in five games.

Bland made a diving interception of Bryce Young near the sideline early in the fourth quarter, got up and raced 31 yards for a touchdown for a 30-10 lead.

Bland tied a record shared by Philadelphia’s Eric Allen (1993), Kansas City’s Jim Kearney (1972) and Houston’s Ken Houston (1971).

Tony Pollard ran for 61 yards and a touchdown, and CeeDee Lamb found the end zone again for Dallas (7-3) in front of a predominantly pro-Cowboys crowd.

Young was 16 of 29 for 123 yards, and the No. 1 draft pick threw the third pick-6 of his rookie season and also fumbled. The Panthers (1-9) are assured their sixth straight losing season since David Tepper took over as owner in 2018.

The Cowboys sacked Young seven times and limited the Panthers to 187 yards and 13 first downs in the first game since head coach Frank Reich resumed control of play-calling duties.

The Cowboys have averaged 33.6 points over the last five games, and Prescott entered Sunday with three straight games with at least 300 yards passing and three TDs. Dallas didn’t need his aerial exploits, as Pollard ran the ball well and the defense did the rest against a lackluster Carolina offense.

The final two minutes of the first half served was a microcosm of Carolina’s mistake-plagued season.

After Carolina cut Dallas’ lead to 10-3, Eddy Pineiro sent the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, giving the Cowboys the ball at their own 40.

Carolina’s defense had two chances to get off the field, but the Panthers were twice flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties resulting in 30 penalty yards and two Dallas first downs.

The first came when Amare Barno hit a sliding Prescott several yards short of the first down marker on a third down run. A few plays later, DeShawn Williams pushed Dallas’ KaVontae Turpin in the back after an apparent third down stop.

Prescott made the Panthers pay with a 5-yard TD pass in the corner of the end zone to Lamb, giving Dallas a 17-3 lead heading into the locker room.

The Panthers got back into the game in the third quarter after Young converted three straight fourth downs, two of those on completions to Adam Thielen. The drive culminated in a 4-yard TD pass from Young to Tommy Tremble, only the third offensive touchdown for the Panthers in the last four games.

Dallas answered with a eight-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 21-yard touchdown burst from Pollard — his first score since Week 1 — to push the lead back to 14 early in the fourth quarter.

INJURIES

No injuries reported.

UP NEXT

Cowboys: Host Washington on Thanksgiving day.

Panthers: Visit Tennessee on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To visit Hart Square Village is like stepping back in time.
Largest log cabin museum in the U.S. found in NC
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor to leave by end of school year as pressure mounts
Traffic was backed up after a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near Interstate 485 closed...
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-85 N near I-485 in Mecklenburg Co.
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
CREDIT: NC Department of Insurance - Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey appointed Brian...
NC chief fire marshal fired, re-hired in political battle

Latest News

The Panthers and Cowboys will face off at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Panthers look to pull off upset over high-powered Dallas Cowboys
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich is taking offensive playcalling duties back after just...
‘It’s about the team’: Reich retaking playcalling duties as Panthers offense continues to struggle
The Panthers lost to the Chicago Bears 16-13 on Thursday night.
Young takes blame as Carolina’s offense sputters again in loss to Chicago
Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Kamu...
Foreman runs for TD, Bears beat Panthers 16-13 to boost their shot at the top pick in the draft