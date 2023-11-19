Weekend to end on sunny note before clouds, rain return in the coming week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weekend will end on a sunny note before clouds and rain return early in week.

Sunday : Plenty of sunshine, pleasant

Monday : Increasing clouds, scattered showers late

Tuesday: Showers likely, cooler

An area of high pressure over the southeast will continue to keep us mild and dry for the balance of the weekend. Today will be another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will cool off and rain chances will ramp up this coming week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Monday, a strong storm system will continue to track east increasing cloud cover over our area. Toward the late afternoon hours there will be a chance for some scattered showers, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s.

A First Alert is in place on Tuesday for widespread showers and some rumbles of thunder. Tuesday’s highs will only climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Showers will linger into Wednesday; expect highs in the lower 60s.

Thanksgiving Day looks mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s. More sunshine can be expected for Friday with highs in the mid-50s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

