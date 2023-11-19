PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Dad drives drunk, crashes with toddlers in the car

FILE - Police say a dad crashed while driving drunk with his children in the car.
FILE - Police say a dad crashed while driving drunk with his children in the car.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A 35-year-old Indiana man was arrested after police say he crashed his car while driving drunk with toddlers in the car, WFIE reports.

Evansville Police officers were called to the scene late Saturday night after receiving an iPhone emergency alert that the owner was involved in an accident.

Authorities say the driver, Ekmal Louis, told officers that he crashed into a pole.

According to an affidavit, Louis admitted to officers that he passed out at the wheel because he was drunk. He told officers that he drank eight beers before driving. Officers say he blew a .17 on a breath test.

Officers say they later discovered that his 2 and 3-year-old children were inside the car during the accident. A family member picked up the children and brought them home before officers arrived, according to police.

Louis was arrested without bond and is charged with public intoxication, neglect of dependent, leaving the scene of the crash and operating without ever receiving license prior.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor to leave by end of school year as pressure mounts
Traffic was backed up after a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near Interstate 485 closed...
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-85 N near I-485 in Mecklenburg Co.
The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. Friday, according to troopers.
Troopers: Woman dies in 2-vehicle Lincoln Co. crash
Some firefighters have reportedly turned in their gear after the changes in Stanley.
State Fire Marshal investigating number of firefighters at Stanley Fire Department
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home

Latest News

FILE - This photo released by Dr. Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies...
31 premature babies safely evacuated from Shifa Hospital to southern Gaza, WHO says
A person was hurt after a crash in the area of I-485 and Gum Branch Road early Sunday morning.
PHOTOS: 1 hurt after car appears to go down interstate embankment in northwest Charlotte
A person was hurt after a crash in the area of I-485 and Gum Branch Road early Sunday morning.
1 hurt after car appears to go down interstate embankment in northwest Charlotte
I-485 and Gum Branch Road crash
1 hurt after car appears to go down interstate embankment in northwest Charlotte