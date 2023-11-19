PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

PHOTOS: 1 hurt after car appears to go down interstate embankment in northwest Charlotte

The crash happened in the area of I-485 and Gum Branch Road on Sunday morning.
A person was hurt after a crash in the area of I-485 and Gum Branch Road early Sunday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was hurt after a crash in northwest Charlotte early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the area of I-485 and Gum Branch Road around 2 a.m.

A SUV appeared to have driven off the interstate and down an embankment before crashing into a brushy, field-like area off of Gum Branch Road.

Medic said the person was taken to Atrium CMC.

Caption

The SUV was heavily damaged on both the front and rear, as well as the roof and passenger side.

Firefighters at the scene were spotted using a ladder to reach the vehicle.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Related: 1 hurt after crash sends SUV onto interstate guardrail in west Charlotte

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor to leave by end of school year as pressure mounts
Traffic was backed up after a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near Interstate 485 closed...
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-85 N near I-485 in Mecklenburg Co.
The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. Friday, according to troopers.
Troopers: Woman dies in 2-vehicle Lincoln Co. crash
Some firefighters have reportedly turned in their gear after the changes in Stanley.
State Fire Marshal investigating number of firefighters at Stanley Fire Department
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home

Latest News

A person was hurt after a crash in the area of I-485 and Gum Branch Road early Sunday morning.
1 hurt after car appears to go down interstate embankment in northwest Charlotte
I-485 and Gum Branch Road crash
1 hurt after car appears to go down interstate embankment in northwest Charlotte
A person was taken to the hospital after they were shot at the Homes2 Suites hotel on Tyvola...
Medic: 1 hurt in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel
The Salisbury VA Health Care System, covering a 21-county catchment area in the Piedmont region...
Kevin Amick appointed as Executive Director for the Salisbury VA Health Care System