PHOTOS: 1 hurt after car appears to go down interstate embankment in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was hurt after a crash in northwest Charlotte early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the area of I-485 and Gum Branch Road around 2 a.m.

A SUV appeared to have driven off the interstate and down an embankment before crashing into a brushy, field-like area off of Gum Branch Road.

Medic said the person was taken to Atrium CMC.

Autoplay Caption

The SUV was heavily damaged on both the front and rear, as well as the roof and passenger side.

Firefighters at the scene were spotted using a ladder to reach the vehicle.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Related: 1 hurt after crash sends SUV onto interstate guardrail in west Charlotte

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.