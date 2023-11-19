PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: 1 hurt in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel

The shooting happened at the Home2 Suites on Tyvola Glen Circle.
A person was taken to the hospital after they were shot at the Homes2 Suites hotel on Tyvola...
A person was taken to the hospital after they were shot at the Homes2 Suites hotel on Tyvola Glen Circle.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was hurt after they were shot at a hotel in southwest Charlotte on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at the Home2 Suites on Tyvola Glen Circle, just off Tyvola Road, before 4 a.m.

Medic said the person was taken to Atrium CMC.

Several officers were spotted at the scene conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: CMPD: Man killed at southeast Charlotte apartment complex

