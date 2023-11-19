Medic: 1 hurt in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was hurt after they were shot at a hotel in southwest Charlotte on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at the Home2 Suites on Tyvola Glen Circle, just off Tyvola Road, before 4 a.m.

Medic said the person was taken to Atrium CMC.

Several officers were spotted at the scene conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

