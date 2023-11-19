PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lenoir-Rhyne rolls into the 2nd round of the NCAA D-II football playoffs

By Nate Wimberly
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Behind 5 touchdown passes from quarterback Sean White, Lenoir-Rhyne beat Shepherd 63-17.

In round 2, the Bears will face undefeated (11-0) Benedict down in Columbia, SC next Saturday.

White threw for 5 touchdowns in last week’s South Atlantic Conference championship game and had an encore performance one week later. He also threw for 398 yards on 25 of 31 passing.

After having a career game last week in the title game (100 yards receiving), sophomore wide receiver Songa Yates out did himself today with a new career high of 141 yards in the win.

With 5:40 left in the 2nd quarter, Shepherd was only down 28-17. But the Bears scored 35 unanswered points to get the easy victory.

The Bears defense got after Shepherd quarterback Seth Morgan as they racked up 4 sacks and picked him off 2 times.

