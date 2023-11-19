PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Kevin Amick appointed as Executive Director for the Salisbury VA Health Care System

The Salisbury VA Health Care System, covering a 21-county catchment area in the Piedmont region...
The Salisbury VA Health Care System, covering a 21-county catchment area in the Piedmont region of North Carolina, provides essential services to over 100,000 Veterans(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ VA Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network has announced the appointment of Kevin Amick, MBA, MHRM, as the new Executive Director for the Salisbury VA Health Care System, effective December 18, 2023.

Amick, a seasoned health care professional and U.S. Navy Veteran, brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his new role.

He is currently serving as the Executive Director of the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System in Reno, Nevada, where he oversees a health care system that employs over 1,800 full-time employees, serves over 47,000 Veterans, and has an annual operating budget of over $383 million.

Prior to joining the Reno team, Amick served as the Executive Director for the Butler VA Health Care System in Butler, Pennsylvania; the Associate Medical Center Director at the Durham VA Health Care System; and in many other executive leadership positions at VA.

Amick served in the U.S. Navy for 21 years as a Chief Hospital Corpsman and in other roles in the Navy Hospital Corps before joining VA in 2010. His extensive experience in the Navy has given him a unique perspective and understanding of the needs of the Veterans we serve.

“Mr. Amick’s extraordinary contributions to the VA and his dedication to improving Veterans’ lives make him an exceptional choice for this role,” said Paul Crews, Network Director of VA Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network. “We are confident that under his leadership, the Salisbury VA Health Care System will continue to excel in providing top-notch health care services to our Veterans.”

The Salisbury VA Health Care System, covering a 21-county catchment area in the Piedmont region of North Carolina, provides essential services to over 100,000 Veterans.

According to a news release, Amick’s extensive expertise and leadership skills make him well-suited to enhance the quality of care and support offered to Veterans and their families.

“I am deeply honored to return to North Carolina and assume the role of Executive Director at the Salisbury VA Health Care System,” said Amick. “Our Veterans, caregivers, volunteers, and employees deserve nothing short of the very best care and support, and I am wholeheartedly committed to ensuring they receive exactly that.”

“At the Salisbury VA Health Care System, our mission is to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors,” the release said.

Learn more about the Salisbury VA Health Care System at https://www.va.gov/salisbury-health-care/.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor to leave by end of school year as pressure mounts
Traffic was backed up after a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near Interstate 485 closed...
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-85 N near I-485 in Mecklenburg Co.
The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. Friday, according to troopers.
Troopers: Woman dies in 2-vehicle Lincoln Co. crash
Some firefighters have reportedly turned in their gear after the changes in Stanley.
State Fire Marshal investigating number of firefighters at Stanley Fire Department
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home

Latest News

It's giving patients other options besides opioids.
Cold therapy used to treat pain
CRM trains community members to not only help themselves, but to also help others within their...
Rowan County Public Health, Healthy Rowan, and Rowan-Salisbury School System to host Community Resiliency Model Training
The upgrade from Level 1b High Complexity to Level 1a Highest Complexity represents only those...
Salisbury VA Health Care System announces Level 1a Highest Complexity Facility Upgrade
A former health official says he warned supervisors about an impending syphilis tsunami. Today,...
North Carolina reports five newborn deaths linked to congenital syphilis in 2023