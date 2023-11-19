Huntersville police officer treated for minor injuries after crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Huntersville police officer was treated for minor injuries after they were involved in a crash on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Hambright Road near Gibralter Drive around 3 p.m.

An officer at the scene said the officer in the crash was treated at the scene for their injuries.

The officer’s vehicle sustained heavy damage to the front end. A pickup truck was also involved in the crash. The truck driver was not hurt.

Police said the officer was not responding to a call at the time of the wreck.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone will be cited.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

