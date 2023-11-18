PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 packages that she didn't order from Target in nearly a week. (Source: WCCO, KELLY WITTER, CNN)
By Allen Henry, WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) - A woman in Minnesota is trying to figure out how and why Target has sent more than 140 packages to her doorstep within four days.

Kelly Witter said it all started a little over a year ago when she received a box addressed to her but with an order meant for someone else.

“It was one to two boxes per month, and we called, and they said, ‘Oops, sorry for the inconvenience and we’ll fix this,’ but it kept happening,” Witter said.

According to Witter, it then turned into three to four boxes a month.

“And we called again and asked if we needed to send them back, but they said, ‘No,’” she said.

Witter said she tried to reach out to Target a few more times as the packages persisted but was met with the same response each time.

And now in the last week, she said she has received even more packages just days ahead of Black Friday.

WCCO reached out to Target to see if they could explain what happened and why.

In response, a Target spokesperson shared the following response:

“These products were shipped in error from a Target vendor, and we’ve worked with that vendor to stop the shipments immediately, and to understand how this mistake occurred in the first place. We’ve made arrangements for all of the mistaken packages to be picked up from Ms. Witter’s home promptly, and we’ve offered her a gift card for the inconvenience. We’re also donating all of the mistakenly shipped glasses to charity. We appreciate this matter being brought to our attention and offer our sincere apologies to Ms. Witter.”

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s located on Concord Mills Boulevard, just off Interstate 85.
‘It’s a party’: Primark opens brand’s first NC store in Concord
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor to leave by end of school year as pressure mounts
Car Crash
Troopers: 2 hurt after fiery tractor-trailer crash in Catawba Co.
*In order from top left to bottom right* | William Miller, Devin Tomlin, Javon Sherrill, Gerri...
Iredell Sheriff: 11 arrested, 1,800+ grams of meth seized in months-long investigation
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall

Latest News

The auto show runs through Sunday, Nov. 19.
Talking the Charlotte Auto Show with Brian Johnson of Hendrick Automotive
A police officer manning a roadblock talks with an employee of New Hampshire Hospital who was...
Authorities say they have identified the suspect in the shooting of a hospital security guard
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
Target testing new self-checkout policy
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Panicked people leave Shifa Hospital, while dozens are killed at a school elsewhere in northern Gaza