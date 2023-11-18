Weddington cruises past Catholic 37-7 to reach region semifinals

In a battle of local powerhouses, the Charlotte Catholic Cougars were no match for the Weddington Warriors in the third round of the 4A playoffs.

Weddington scored 37-unanswered points before Catholic finally got on the board late in the fourth quarter, winning 37-7.

Next up, the Warriors remain home to host four-seed Grimsley in the 4A Western Region Semifinal Friday night.

