Weddington cruises past Catholic 37-7 to reach region semifinals
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:46 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - In a battle of local powerhouses, the Charlotte Catholic Cougars were no match for the Weddington Warriors in the third round of the 4A playoffs.
Weddington scored 37-unanswered points before Catholic finally got on the board late in the fourth quarter, winning 37-7.
Next up, the Warriors remain home to host four-seed Grimsley in the 4A Western Region Semifinal Friday night.
