Troopers: Woman dies in 2-vehicle Lincoln Co. crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Hickory woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Lincoln County.

The crash happened on Reepsville Road at Cansler Road at 5:15 p.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a 2002 Toyota RAV4, which was westbound on Cansler Road, did not stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe heading south on Reepsville Road.

The driver of the RAV4, 65-year-old Susan Willis Wilson, of Hickory, died from her injuries at the scene, according to the highway patrol. Troopers said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Both the driver of the Tahoe and a child passenger were taken to Atrium Health Lincoln with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers said the initial investigation does not indicate speed or impairment to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed.

