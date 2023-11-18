Shelby rolls into regional semifinals with 38-21 win over undefeated Salisbury

After starting the season 0-3, the Golden Lions have come roaring back to make another deep run in the 2A state playoffs.

Shelby ended Salisbury’s season in the third round, handing the previously-unbeaten Hornets a 38-21 loss.

Next up, the Golden Lions will face Forest Hills in the 2A Western Regional Semifinals.

