Shelby rolls into regional semifinals with 38-21 win over undefeated Salisbury
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:08 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - After starting the season 0-3, the Golden Lions have come roaring back to make another deep run in the 2A state playoffs.
Shelby ended Salisbury’s season in the third round, handing the previously-unbeaten Hornets a 38-21 loss.
Next up, the Golden Lions will face Forest Hills in the 2A Western Regional Semifinals.
