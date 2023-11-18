Rep. Tricia Cotham announces re-election bid in Mecklenburg Co.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Rep. Trisha Cotham, who switched from the Democratic to the Republican Party in the spring, is seeking re-election in Mecklenburg County in 2024.

Cotham made the announcement Saturday morning on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. She’ll be on the ballot for House District 105.

My home is full of family today. After our prayers and talks, I’ve decided that I will seek re-election to keep representing Mecklenburg County

and I look forward to meeting the voters of HD-105. 🇺🇸 — Tricia Cotham (@triciacotham) November 18, 2023

In April, Cotham’s party switch gave Republicans a supermajority and the votes to override any veto of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cotham sat down with WBTV’s Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner Tuesday night ahead of the announcement.

Cotham said at the time she realized one day she was not welcomed and had been cut off from her fellow Democratic caucus members.

Her move drew a rebuke from Democrats, who said it was “deceit of the highest order.”

