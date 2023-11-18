Rep. Tricia Cotham announces re-election bid in Mecklenburg Co.
In April, Cotham’s party switch gave Republicans a supermajority and the votes to override any veto of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Rep. Trisha Cotham, who switched from the Democratic to the Republican Party in the spring, is seeking re-election in Mecklenburg County in 2024.
Cotham made the announcement Saturday morning on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. She’ll be on the ballot for House District 105.
Cotham said at the time she realized one day she was not welcomed and had been cut off from her fellow Democratic caucus members.
Her move drew a rebuke from Democrats, who said it was “deceit of the highest order.”
