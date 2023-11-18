PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officials cancel cougar warning for neighborhood after finding animal was just a house cat

An Oregon wildlife agency clarified that the animal reportedly seen in an area park was not a...
An Oregon wildlife agency clarified that the animal reportedly seen in an area park was not a cougar but a house cat.(Pixabay | Tigard Public Works | File image)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Oregon officials say they have canceled a warning regarding a cougar in an area park that was issued on Thursday.

The animal was reportedly spotted by a woman who was in Cook Park in the Tigard area on Thursday,

City officials said the woman claimed to have seen the cougar around noon to the west of the soccer field.

The Public Works Department alerted Tigard police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife agency.

Residents in the area were advised to keep an eye on their surroundings and keep their dogs on leashes.

On Friday, the wildlife agency clarified that the animal reported was not a cougar but a house cat.

The team said it was able to identify the animal seen in the area that day as a domestic cat after reviewing a video that was shared with them.

“The video is grainy, but the No. 1 indicator is its size compared to the tree and compost/garbage bin,” the department shared regarding the video. “Also, the fence is likely 6 feet which puts the cat at less than 1 foot in height.”

Officials added, “That “cougar” spotted at Cook Park in Tigard yesterday? Turns out it was a house cat. This happens more than you think.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s located on Concord Mills Boulevard, just off Interstate 85.
‘It’s a party’: Primark opens brand’s first NC store in Concord
*In order from top left to bottom right* | William Miller, Devin Tomlin, Javon Sherrill, Gerri...
Iredell Sheriff: 11 arrested, 1,800+ grams of meth seized in months-long investigation
Car Crash
Troopers: 2 hurt after fiery tractor-trailer crash in Catawba Co.
“No, I’m not lucky. I’m blessed.” -Jan Dowling
Beloved Rowan County teacher, coach recovering from devastating motorcycle accident
James Richard Gann is considered "armed and dangerous" after he was allegedly involved in a...
Second suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed in Iredell County drug deal

Latest News

After an up-and-down regular season, the Sabres had to settle for a 24-seed in the western...
South Meck boys soccer rides 'Road Dog' mentality to 4A state championship game
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, the face of the AI boom, for lack of candor with company
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16,...
Colorado judge finds Trump engaged in insurrection, but rejects constitutional ballot challenge
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor to leave by end of school year as pressure mounts