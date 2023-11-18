Northwestern stunned in Upper-State semifinals, losing 42-41 to Greenville

After looking destined to return to the SCHSLS 4A state championship game, the Northwestern Trojans’ season came to a shocking end in the third round against Gr

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - After looking destined to return to the SCHSLS 4A state championship game, the Northwestern Trojans’ season came to a shocking end in the third round against Greenville.

The Greenville Red Raiders came to District 3 Stadium and avenged last year’s loss in the Upper-State championship game, edging Northwestern 42-41.

Northwestern trailed most of the second half, but got some momentum in the final minutes with a touchdown to pull within seven points, and then a recovered onside kick with 90 seconds left in the game.

The Trojans went down to score the would-be game-tying touchdown, but instead of an extra point decided to go for the win with a two-point conversion.

It failed, and the Trojans high-powered offense is heading home much earlier than expected.

