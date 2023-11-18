North Rowan stays alive in 1A playoffs with 48-39 win over Mountain Heritage
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:16 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The only 1A team from the WBTV viewing area still fighting in the playoffs, North Rowan is on to the Western Regional Semifinals with a convincing 48-39 win over Mountain Heritage at home in the third round.
With the win, the Cavaliers will hit the road next week to face top-seeded Robbinsville for a spot in the regional final.
