North Rowan stays alive in 1A playoffs with 48-39 win over Mountain Heritage

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The only 1A team from the WBTV viewing area still fighting in the playoffs, North Rowan is on to the Western Regional Semifinals with a convincing 48-39 win over Mountain Heritage at home in the third round.

With the win, the Cavaliers will hit the road next week to face top-seeded Robbinsville for a spot in the regional final.

