Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-85 N near I-485 in Mecklenburg Co.

The lanes are not expected to reopen until 3:23 p.m. Saturday.
Traffic was backed up after a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near Interstate 485 closed several lanes Saturday afternoon.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 85 near Interstate 485.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near mile marker 48. That’s not from Concord Mills.

Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The left three lanes of I-85 North were temporarily closed just past exit 48, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The lanes had reopened as of 3:43 p.m. Saturday. No other information is available at this time.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

