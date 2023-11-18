Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-85 N near I-485 in Mecklenburg Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 85 near Interstate 485.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near mile marker 48. That’s not from Concord Mills.

Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The left three lanes of I-85 North were temporarily closed just past exit 48, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The lanes had reopened as of 3:43 p.m. Saturday. No other information is available at this time.

