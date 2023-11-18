PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: 1 injured in shooting near Carowinds

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.
The shooting happened on Carowinds Boulevard.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting near Carowinds in southwest Charlotte, according to Medic.

The shooting happened on Carowinds Boulevard. Medic confirmed that one person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.

