Medic: 1 injured in shooting at east Charlotte home

Crime scene tape was wrapped around a home on Kildare Drive Saturday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A shooting at an east Charlotte home Saturday morning left one person seriously injured, according to Medic.

That shooting happened off Kildare Drive, which is not far from The Plaza.

Medic said one person had life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was taken to Atrium CMC Main.

Crime scene tape was wrapped around the home on Kildare Drive and officers were seen talking to a man.

No other information was immediately available. WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for further details.

