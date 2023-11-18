PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man helping fill pesky potholes on Myrtle Beach-area roads

Data shows South Carolina ranks among the highest states for the most ‘pothole problems.’
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new USA Today report ranks South Carolina as 15th in the country for states that have the most “pothole problems.”

That’s something Dan Sennema has taken upon himself to help prevent in the Myrtle Beach area. He’s been at it for the last five years with hopes of preventing some costly repairs for his neighbors and himself.

After serving Georgetown County for years fixing their roads, he said he decided to apply his knowledge further up the Grand Strand.

“I see every imperfection in every road that I’m driving down,” he said.

Sennema stated his neighbors generously donate money so he can buy supplies to fix potholes in his neighborhood.

Data shows the average potholes cost a little less than $500 each to fill in.

The report also says, on average, a pothole repair bill can cost drivers around $460, while repairs are up by more than 50% nationwide.

“All I know is if something costs me a couple hundred dollars, it’s a hardship. As far as if something damages my vehicle,” Sennema said.

WMBF News reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation on Friday for comment on the new report, but did not received a response.

However, the agency is urging drivers to be cautious on the roads ahead of a busy week for Thanksgiving travel.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor to leave by end of school year as pressure mounts
Traffic was backed up after a deadly crash on Interstate 85 North near Interstate 485 closed...
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-85 N near I-485 in Mecklenburg Co.
To visit Hart Square Village is like stepping back in time.
Largest log cabin museum in the U.S. found in NC
The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. Friday, according to troopers.
Troopers: Woman dies in 2-vehicle Lincoln Co. crash
Some firefighters have reportedly turned in their gear after the changes in Stanley.
State Fire Marshal investigating number of firefighters at Stanley Fire Department

Latest News

A Huntersville police officer was involved in a crash on Hambright Road on Sunday afternoon.
Huntersville police officer treated for minor injuries after crash
The Panthers and Cowboys will face off at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Panthers look to pull off upset over high-powered Dallas Cowboys
A person was hurt after a crash in the area of I-485 and Gum Branch Road early Sunday morning.
PHOTOS: 1 hurt after car appears to go down interstate embankment in northwest Charlotte
A person was hurt after a crash in the area of I-485 and Gum Branch Road early Sunday morning.
1 hurt after car appears to go down interstate embankment in northwest Charlotte
I-485 and Gum Branch Road crash
1 hurt after car appears to go down interstate embankment in northwest Charlotte