PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Largest log cabin museum in the U.S. found in NC

In this week’s Carolina Camera, we’re taking a trip to this special place in Vale in Catawba County.
An incredible find just in time for Christmas.
By John Carter
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An incredible find just in time for Christmas.

To visit Hart Square Village is like stepping back in time.

It’s the largest log cabin museum in the United States, encompassing 103 log cabin structures on a 250-acre reserve.

In this week’s Carolina Camera, we’re taking a trip to this special place in Vale in Catawba County.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s located on Concord Mills Boulevard, just off Interstate 85.
‘It’s a party’: Primark opens brand’s first NC store in Concord
Car Crash
Troopers: 2 hurt after fiery tractor-trailer crash in Catawba Co.
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor to leave by end of school year as pressure mounts
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
*In order from top left to bottom right* | William Miller, Devin Tomlin, Javon Sherrill, Gerri...
Iredell Sheriff: 11 arrested, 1,800+ grams of meth seized in months-long investigation

Latest News

An incredible find just in time for Christmas.
Largest log cabin museum in the U.S. found in NC
On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
Carolina Camera: Largest Log Cabin Museum in U.S.
WBTV
Charlotte bridge dedicated in fallen CMPD officer Mia Goodwin’s name
Whisenant has covered countless laps on the track.
WBTV’s David Whisenant named Grand Marshal for Speedway Christmas opening night