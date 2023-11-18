Largest log cabin museum in the U.S. found in NC

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An incredible find just in time for Christmas.

To visit Hart Square Village is like stepping back in time.

It’s the largest log cabin museum in the United States, encompassing 103 log cabin structures on a 250-acre reserve.

In this week’s Carolina Camera, we’re taking a trip to this special place in Vale in Catawba County.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.