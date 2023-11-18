Independence stuns Watauga on the road to reach 4A regional semifinals

The Independence Patriots are proving that seeding doesn’t really matter in state playoff action.

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Independence Patriots are proving that seeding doesn’t really matter in state playoff action.

The 23-seeded Patriots traveled up the mountain to Boone and beat 2-seed Watauga 34-14 to reach the 4A West Region Semifinals.

This win sets up a massive rivalry showdown, as Independence will face Butler next week for a trip to the region finals.

