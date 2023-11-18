PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hough’s season ends in heartbreaking 42-35 loss to Grimsley in 4A third round

By Cam Gaskins
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:49 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time all season long, somebody figured out how to score on the Hough defense.

The Huskies came in allowing just 8.5 points per game on the season, but gave up 42 to the Grimsley Whirlies in a 42-35 loss in the third round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs.

Grimsley will now advance to play at No. 1 seed Weddington next Friday in the Western Region semifinal game.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

