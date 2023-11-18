Hough’s season ends in heartbreaking 42-35 loss to Grimsley in 4A third round

For the first time all season long, somebody figured out how to score on the Hough defense.

The Huskies came in allowing just 8.5 points per game on the season, but gave up 42 to the Grimsley Whirlies in a 42-35 loss in the third round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs.

Grimsley will now advance to play at No. 1 seed Weddington next Friday in the Western Region semifinal game.

