PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Hornets’ Miles Bridges returns to the court after suspension

The atmosphere was electric, but there was no doubt the storyline was Bridges’ return.
Friday at the Spectrum Center, the Hornets hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA’s in-season tournament.
By Brandon Hamilton and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets star forward Miles Bridges returned to the court Friday night for the first time in more than a year.

The 25-year-old missed all of last season and just completed a 10-game suspension after pleading no contest to a domestic violence charge. He’s still facing a court date next year for allegedly violating a protection order from the same incident.

Related: ‘We are comfortable’: Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges’ eligibility to return

Friday at the Spectrum Center, the Hornets hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA’s in-season tournament.

The atmosphere was electric, but there was no doubt the storyline was Bridges’ return.

His suspension this season was initially 30 games but was reduced to 10 after the NBA credited 20 games. There were some mixed feelings from fans on cheering for the star player.

“It’s sad that it had to get that far and things had to happen like that,” one fan said.

As the season continues, will the support grow or stay?

“That’s personal. We are talking about basketball. Can’t judge a man, everybody makes mistakes,”

The final score from Friday’s game was the Hornets losing to the Bucks 130-99. Bridges had 17 points coming off the bench and playing for 33 minutes.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s located on Concord Mills Boulevard, just off Interstate 85.
‘It’s a party’: Primark opens brand’s first NC store in Concord
Car Crash
Troopers: 2 hurt after fiery tractor-trailer crash in Catawba Co.
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
*In order from top left to bottom right* | William Miller, Devin Tomlin, Javon Sherrill, Gerri...
Iredell Sheriff: 11 arrested, 1,800+ grams of meth seized in months-long investigation
Robert Burns will become the next mayor of Monroe after tying Bob Yanacsek with 970 votes.
‘An awesome run’: Burns wins Monroe mayoral race by virtue of a coin flip

Latest News

Friday at the Spectrum Center, the Hornets hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA’s in-season...
Hornets’ Miles Bridges returns to the court after suspension
The Butler Bulldogs scored early and scored often as they breezed past Mount Tabor in the third...
Butler reaches region semifinals with dominant 49-13 win over Mount Tabor
After looking destined to return to the SCHSLS 4A state championship game, the Northwestern...
Northwestern stunned in Upper-State semifinals, losing 42-41 to Greenville
The only 1A team from the WBTV viewing area still fighting in the playoffs, North Rowan is on...
North Rowan stays alive in 1A playoffs with 48-39 win over Mountain Heritage