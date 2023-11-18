Hornets’ Miles Bridges returns to the court after suspension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets star forward Miles Bridges returned to the court Friday night for the first time in more than a year.

The 25-year-old missed all of last season and just completed a 10-game suspension after pleading no contest to a domestic violence charge. He’s still facing a court date next year for allegedly violating a protection order from the same incident.

Friday at the Spectrum Center, the Hornets hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA’s in-season tournament.

The atmosphere was electric, but there was no doubt the storyline was Bridges’ return.

His suspension this season was initially 30 games but was reduced to 10 after the NBA credited 20 games. There were some mixed feelings from fans on cheering for the star player.

“It’s sad that it had to get that far and things had to happen like that,” one fan said.

As the season continues, will the support grow or stay?

“That’s personal. We are talking about basketball. Can’t judge a man, everybody makes mistakes,”

The final score from Friday’s game was the Hornets losing to the Bucks 130-99. Bridges had 17 points coming off the bench and playing for 33 minutes.

