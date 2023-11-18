PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hickory reaches 3A region semifinals with 61-38 win over A.C. Reynolds in third round

By Cam Gaskins
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:54 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Red Tornadoes took a 27-17 halftime lead and poured on 34 points in the second half to beat A.C. Reynolds 61-38 in the third round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs.

The win keeps Hickory’s perfect season alive, moving the Red Tornadoes to 13-0 on the year.

With the win, Hickory will host West Henderson next week in the 3A West Region Semifinals.

