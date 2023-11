The Forest Hills Yellowjackets scored early and often against Community School of Davidson, moving on to the 2A Western Regional Semifinals with a 48-21 win on

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Forest Hills Yellowjackets scored early and often against Community School of Davidson, moving on to the 2A Western Regional Semifinals with a 48-21 win on the road.

With the win, Forest Hills will travel to face 7-seed Shelby to play for a trip to the regional final.

