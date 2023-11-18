First Alert: Nice weekend on tap ahead of big rain on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our Saturday could start with some areas of patchy dense fog, but that will give way to some nice conditions, and it will turn out mostly sunny and pleasantly warm with highs in the lower 70s and sunshine will rule on Sunday with seasonal highs in the middle 60s.

This Morning: AM shower and patchy dense fog possible

Weekend: Sunshine dominates, cooler Sunday

First Alert: Rain and storms Tuesday, could be heavy

We're looking at a beautiful Saturday ahead. (Source: WBTV)

Looking ahead to next week, Monday may still be mainly dry until late in the day, but we are bringing you the First Alert for some changes coming early next week.

Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night is when rain is likely. Some of the rain will be heavy and we cannot even rule out a few rumbles of thunder. The wet weather will hamper travel plans leading into Thanksgiving, but we do need the rain.

After Tuesday’s rain and a dry, chilly Thanksgiving, confidence in the forecast takes a drop. Right now, it looks dry and chilly with highs in the chilly 50s/60s and cold lows at night in the 30s. There is some disagreement in the models as to what happens late next week/weekend. There is the possibility that we could see a system move through next weekend that would bring us another chance for rain. Make sure you check back for updates.

Meteorologist Eric Garlick

