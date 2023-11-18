Crest fights back to beat West Charlotte 30-29 in overtime to reach regional semifinals

The Crest Chargers built about as much drama as possible into their third-round 30-29 overtime win over West Charlotte Friday night.

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Crest Chargers built about as much drama as possible into their third-round 30-29 overtime win over West Charlotte Friday night.

Once trailing 22-6, Crest came back to tie the game and block a potential game-winning field goal from the Lions to force overtime.

After trading touchdowns back-and-forth, the Chargers decided to go for the two-point conversion instead of an extra point to force a second overtime.

With the win, Crest keeps its perfect season alive and will face 4-seed Dudley in the 4A Western Regional Semifinals.

