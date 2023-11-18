Bunker Hill edges Monroe 24-23 to reach 2A regional semifinals

The magical 2023 season for the Bunker Hills Bears will continue for at least one more week.

CLAREMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - The magical 2023 season for the Bunker Hills Bears will continue for at least one more week.

The undefeated 4-seed in the 2A state playoffs narrowly held off the Monroe Redhawks 24-23 to reach the Western Regional Semifinals.

The Bears will now travel for the first time in the playoffs, traveling to top-seeded Reidsville to play for a spot in the western regional final.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.