State Fire Marshal investigating number of firefighters at Stanley Fire Department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Fire Marshal is investigating whether the Stanley Fire Department has enough members currently to meet requirements of state law.

According to the State Fire Marshal, they have not verified the number of workers in person, but have received several calls that the number has dropped below ten members.

State law requires that a department have a minimum of 15 eligible firefighters.

If they do not have the required 15 eligible firefighters then Stanley Fire Department will be placed in non compliance for the next six months.

Read the full statement below:

“The Office of the State Fire Marshal is aware and have taken several phone calls and emails on the situation at Stanley. We have heard that the numbers are below 10 members at this point, but we have not verified that information in person. “The department is a single station and requires a minimum of 15 eligible firefighters. (”Eligible Firefighter” means all persons 18 years of age or older who are firefighters as defined by NC law (G.S. 58-86-2). “If it is found that the department is below 15 eligible firefighters, the department would be placed in non-compliance for a 6-month period. If after that time has passed and the issues that were found during our visit are not corrected, the department will go to a six-month probation. If after that time all issues are not corrected properly, then the Insurance rating would be reassigned as a Class 10 rating, which is considered unrecognized.”

