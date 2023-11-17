PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
State Fire Marshal investigating number of firefighters at Stanley Fire Department

Some firefighters have reportedly turned in their gear after the changes in Stanley.(Anonymous sources)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Fire Marshal is investigating whether the Stanley Fire Department has enough members currently to meet requirements of state law.

According to the State Fire Marshal, they have not verified the number of workers in person, but have received several calls that the number has dropped below ten members.

State law requires that a department have a minimum of 15 eligible firefighters.

‘Demand an answer’: Amid mass firefighter resignation, Stanley town officials say little

If they do not have the required 15 eligible firefighters then Stanley Fire Department will be placed in non compliance for the next six months.

Read the full statement below:

