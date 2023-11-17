Officials: Fiery tractor-trailer crash closes Catawba Co. highway

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fiery tractor-trailer crash has closed a Catawba County highway overnight and into Friday morning.

The crash on Highway 16 near Buffalo Shoals Road was first reported by the Bandys Fire Department shortly before midnight.

Firefighters said the crash involved at least four vehicles and brought power lines down into the roadway.

It is unclear how many people were hurt, but firefighters did say a medical helicopter was called to the scene.

The highway is closed in both directions, and should reopen around 8 a.m., state troopers said.

A detour has been set up in the area, but drivers are encouraged to avoid it altogether.

