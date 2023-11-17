Officials: Catawba Co. highway reopened after fiery tractor-trailer crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Catawba County highway has reopened after a fiery tractor-trailer had the road shut down overnight and into Friday morning.

The crash on Highway 16 near Buffalo Shoals Road was first reported by the Bandys Fire Department shortly before midnight.

Firefighters said the crash involved at least four vehicles and brought power lines down into the roadway.

It is unclear how many people were hurt, but firefighters did say a medical helicopter was called to the scene.

The highway had been closed in both directions, and reopened around 9:30 a.m., state troopers said.

