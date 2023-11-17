Major delays expected after I-485 crash in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash closed a portion of Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte Friday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the collision happened around 4:15 p.m. at Mile Marker 13.4 near Mount Holly Road.

The left lane was closed in both directions before Exit 14.

Officials expected major traffic delays and the road to be reopened around 6:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.